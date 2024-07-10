Westchester Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.88. 2,472,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

