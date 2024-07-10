Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $56.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

