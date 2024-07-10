Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

