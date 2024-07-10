Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,489,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after buying an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,484,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686,072. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

