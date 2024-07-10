Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. 404,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

