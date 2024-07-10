Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.96. 618,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

