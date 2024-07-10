Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PayPal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 756.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

