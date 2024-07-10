Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.42. 268,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

