WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 223,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

