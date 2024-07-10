WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.8 million. WD-40 also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.75. The company had a trading volume of 295,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

