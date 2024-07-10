Vista Energy (VIST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts expect Vista Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vista Energy has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIST. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

