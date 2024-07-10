VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
NASDAQ:VSMV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.
