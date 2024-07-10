VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSEARCA SFLO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 6,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,382. The company has a market cap of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

