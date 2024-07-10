VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5351 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $6.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UEVM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.