Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0627 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $32,101.38 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,862.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.22 or 0.00574157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00112234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00267840 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00038115 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064582 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,782,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.