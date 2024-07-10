Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.75 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and $5.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001331 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.