Venus USDC (vUSDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.81 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $107.81 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,468,602,789 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,419,017,990.226301. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02412818 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

