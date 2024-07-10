Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades enCore Energy (CVE:EU) to Strong-Buy

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
enCore Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
enCore Energy stock opened at C$5.59 on Monday. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$6.91.
