Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $231,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,481,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,359,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 178,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,990. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

