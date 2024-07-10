Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,967,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Ventas by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

