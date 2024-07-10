Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 711,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

