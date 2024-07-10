UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 157,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,084,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
UP Fintech Price Performance
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
