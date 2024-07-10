United Community Bank Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of United Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,086,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

