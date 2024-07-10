United Community Bank Has $149,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

United Community Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 380,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,438. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

