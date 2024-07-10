United Community Bank Buys 525 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.83. 148,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

