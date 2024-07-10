Ultra 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.11 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Ultra has a total market cap of $47.08 million and $5.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,293.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.29 or 0.00590442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00065789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010417 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10279984 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,162,166.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

