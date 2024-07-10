Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UI. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:UI opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

