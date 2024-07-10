trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.93.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on trivago
Institutional Trading of trivago
trivago Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.40.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than trivago
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jumia Technologies Stock Jumps: Analyst Update Drives 30% Gain
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.