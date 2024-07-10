trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

