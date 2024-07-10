Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Buys C$10,640.00 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Lutzy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,640.00.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$716.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

