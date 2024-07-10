Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Torrid Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 2.04. Torrid has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

