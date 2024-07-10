Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0126 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA TPLE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 2,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $25.14.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile
