The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.20

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 583.85 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £865.97 million, a PE ratio of -2,766.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 476 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 593 ($7.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 573.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 548.49.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Merchants Trust news, insider Mal Patel bought 400 shares of The Merchants Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,148 ($2,751.38). 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.