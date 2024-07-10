The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.13 Per Share

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON GSCT opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £812.30 million, a PE ratio of -2,696.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.15. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 128.20 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.15 ($2.15).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Graham Oldroyd bought 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,536.86). In other The Global Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Graham Oldroyd purchased 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,536.86). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 6,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,812.77). 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

