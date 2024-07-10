Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $298.81 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001291 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Terra Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 790,612,670 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Terra
