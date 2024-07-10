Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $298.81 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 790,612,670 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.