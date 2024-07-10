Tecsys Inc. (TCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 2nd

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Tecsys Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$36.41 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.43. The company has a market cap of C$542.87 million, a P/E ratio of 260.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.