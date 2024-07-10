TD Cowen Upgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Buy

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $72.64 on Monday. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fortive by 815.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Fortive by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fortive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

