TD Cowen Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $123.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $121.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

