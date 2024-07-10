Taiko (TAIKO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.85 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $613.03 million and approximately $75.85 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,323,935 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.28980288 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $54,765,753.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

