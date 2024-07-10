StockNews.com Upgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

