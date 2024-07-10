StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.45 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.