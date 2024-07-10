Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,423 put options on the company. This is an increase of 637% compared to the typical volume of 600 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,475. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

