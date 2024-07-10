Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

SF traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. 364,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,494. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $84,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after acquiring an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

