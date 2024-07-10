Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Insider Buys $22,450.30 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) insider Iain Martyn Bryant purchased 430 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.21 per share, for a total transaction of $22,450.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,612.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 102,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,423. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $66.66.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STC. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

