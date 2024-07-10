Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $72.35 and last traded at $72.68. Approximately 2,874,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,300,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.46.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

