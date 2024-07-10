Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SOHO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
