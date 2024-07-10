SOLVE Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $134,017.19 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001331 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

