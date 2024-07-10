SolarEdge Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 27,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,808 call options.
SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
