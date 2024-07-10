Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $63.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

