Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.30. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

