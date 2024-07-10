Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 5%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.05. 116,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 438,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $917.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

